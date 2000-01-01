Klondike Silver Corp (TSX:KS)

North American company
Market Info - KS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KS

  • Market CapCAD3.140m
  • SymbolTSX:KS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSilver
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4987222060

Company Profile

Klondike Silver Corp is a Canadian based mining company. The company is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has silver-lead-zinc projects in Canada.

Latest KS news

