Klondike Silver Corp (TSX:KS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KS
- Market CapCAD3.140m
- SymbolTSX:KS
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSilver
- Currency
- ISINCA4987222060
Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp is a Canadian based mining company. The company is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has silver- lead-zinc projects in Canada.Klondike Silver Corp is a Canadian based mining company. It is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has silver-lead-zinc projects in Canada.