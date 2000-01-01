Knaus Tabbert AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:KTA)

European company
Market Info - KTA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KTA

  • Market Cap€322.910m
  • SymbolXETRA:KTA
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRecreational Vehicles
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A2YN504

Company Profile

Knaus Tabbert AG is engaged in the business of manufacturing motorhomes, caravans and camper vans (CUV) in Europe. The company sells its products under brands, Knaus, Tabbert, Weinsberg, and Morelo.

