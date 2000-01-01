kneat.com Inc (TSX:KSI)
Company Info - KSI
- Market CapCAD154.830m
- SymbolTSX:KSI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINCA4988241010
Company Profile
kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modeling regulated data-intensive processes for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturers.