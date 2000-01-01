KneoMedia Ltd (ASX:KNM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KNM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KNM
- Market CapAUD17.370m
- SymbolASX:KNM
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINAU000000KNM0
Company Profile
KneoMedia Ltd is an online education publishing company, which delivers world-class game-based learning programs to global educational markets. It offers services to schools, colleges, higher education providers, corporate and vocational organizations.