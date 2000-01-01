KneoMedia Ltd (ASX:KNM)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD17.370m
  • SymbolASX:KNM
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • ISINAU000000KNM0

Company Profile

KneoMedia Ltd is an online education publishing company, which delivers world-class game-based learning programs to global educational markets. It offers services to schools, colleges, higher education providers, corporate and vocational organizations.

