Knol Resources Corp (TSX:NOL.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NOL.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NOL.H

  • Market CapCAD5.750m
  • SymbolTSX:NOL.H
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA49916V1013

Company Profile

Knol Resources Corp is an oil and gas company. The company seeks opportunities to acquire or participate in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas (P&NG) assets in Western Canada.

Latest NOL.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .