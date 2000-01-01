Company Profile

Knoll Inc designs and manufactures appliances for use both in the workplace and at home. The company's product portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements, via the brands Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck, Edelman Leather, and Holly Hunt. Knoll operates through Office and Lifestyle and Corporate segments.Knoll Inc designs and manufactures appliances such as furniture, textiles, leathers, dining chairs for home and office use. The company operates through three segments: office, studio, and covering.