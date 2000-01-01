Knosys Ltd (ASX:KNO)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KNO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KNO

  • Market CapAUD10.890m
  • SymbolASX:KNO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000KNO6

Company Profile

Knosys Ltd develops and owns Knosys platform that provides an enterprise grade knowledge management solution for customer service and support organizations.

Latest KNO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .