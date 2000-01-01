KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KNOP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KNOP
- Market Cap$634.590m
- SymbolNYSE:KNOP
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINMHY481251012
Company Profile
KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and shuttles tankers under long-term charters in North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters.