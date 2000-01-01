KnowBe4 Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:KNBE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KNBE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KNBE
- Market Cap$4.654bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:KNBE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS49926T1043
Company Profile
KnowBe4 Inc has created a security awareness framework that allows businesses to assess, track, and mitigate the ongoing threat of social engineering attacks to their cybersecurity. Security Awareness, Security Orchestration, Automation and Response, Governance, Risk, and Compliance are among the features of its platform. The company derives its revenue from subscription services fees paid by customers for access to its cloud-based platform and content.