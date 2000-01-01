Knowit AB (OMX:KNOW)
- SymbolOMX:KNOW
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- ISINSE0000421273
Company Profile
Knowit is a Nordic consultancy, operating three divisions: IT and system development; Customer experience technology and communications; Management consultancy. The company has about 2200 employees in 20 locations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Germany. Knowit provides services towards most industries, both public and private sector. Knowit AB (Publ) was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.Knowit AB is an IT-consultancy firm offering total solutions, as well as resources in strategic advice, system development, and administration for its clients.