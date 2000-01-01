Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KN

  • Market Cap$1.977bn
  • SymbolNYSE:KN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINUS49926D1090

Company Profile

Knowles Corporation manufactures and sells micro-acoustic, specialty components, and human interface solutions and offers products such as hearing aid components, micro-electro-mechanical systems, microphones and transducers, among others.

Latest KN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .