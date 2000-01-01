Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Ltd (SEHK:827)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 827

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 827

  • Market CapHKD886.120m
  • SymbolSEHK:827
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5319F1384

Company Profile

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Ltd is an investment holding company. It is principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of chemical products, chemical fertilizers and bulk blending fertilizers.

Latest 827 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .