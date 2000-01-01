KOALA Financial Group Ltd (SEHK:8226)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD72.370m
  • SymbolSEHK:8226
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5306J1013

Company Profile

KOALA Financial Group Ltd is engaged in securities brokerage, money lending, securities investment, trading of commodities, trading of garment accessories, and manufacturing and trading of LED digital display products.

