Koda Ltd (SGX:BJZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BJZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BJZ
- Market CapSGD51.160m
- SymbolSGX:BJZ
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1CB1000009
Company Profile
Koda Ltd is a Singapore-based investment holding company operates in the business of home furnishings and fixtures. The business activity of the group involves chairs and tables; outdoor and garden furniture; and bedroom furniture.