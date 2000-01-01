Kodiak Copper Corp (TSX:KDK)
- Market CapCAD15.760m
- SymbolTSX:KDK
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINCA50012K1066
Kodiak Copper Corp is a Canadian exploration stage company. It is principally engaged in the exploration and development of base, and precious metal assets. The company owns a 100% interest in three copper-porphyry projects in the Americas. MPD in southern BC, Mohave in Arizona and Trapper in northern BC. The firm also holds the Kahuna diamond project in Canada.Dunnedin Ventures Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of base, precious metals and diamonds throughout the Americas. Its projects are Kahuna Project and Trapper Gold Copper Porphyry System located in Canada.