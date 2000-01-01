Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of sheetfed offset, digital, web offset and special printing presses. It operates sheetfed offset for packaging, commercial, book and poster printing as well as workflow solutions. It also provides digital and offset web presses for the newspaper, commercial and industrial printing. In addition, the company provides special presses for banknote and security printing, systems for industrial coding technology and special machines for printing packaging made of metal, film and other plastic as well as glass. The firm organizes it business globally through three segments namely Sheetfed, Digital & Web and Special while generating majority of its revenue from the Sheetfed activity.Koenig & Bauer AG is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of sheetfed offset, digital, web offset and special printing presses. It organizes it business in three segments namely Sheetfed, Digital and web and Special.