Company Profile

Kohl's operates 1,159 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates an e-commerce site (kohls.com) and 12 Fila athletic apparel outlets. Women's apparel constitutes Kohl's largest line of business, generating approximately 28% of its sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.