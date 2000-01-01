Company Profile

Kollect on Demand Holding AB is a technology company that provides services for waste disposal. The company provides solutions within two business areas waste collection and waste disposal. The services provided by the waste collection division are collection of household waste and commercial waste; container rental; and disposal of rubbish such as furniture, mattresses and other large one's subject. The waste disposal business offers large, smart waste compactor (BIGbin) that has been installed on suitable locations in Ireland. BIGbin enables delivery of household waste case and gives consumers an alternative to long-term contracts maturity for waste collection.