Komet Resources Inc (TSX:KMT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KMT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KMT
- Market CapCAD8.080m
- SymbolTSX:KMT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA50049C1014
Company Profile
Komet Resources Inc is a Canadian based gold mining company. The company's projects include South Dabia project in Mali and Guiro project in Burkina Faso.