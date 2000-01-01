Kona Bay Technologies Inc (TSX:KBY)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KBY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KBY

  • Market CapCAD0.440m
  • SymbolTSX:KBY
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINCA50050B1094

Company Profile

Kona Bay Technologies Inc provides internet-based training applications and services. The Company's business segments are Student Marketing Services, Internet Applications and Custom Software Development.

Latest KBY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .