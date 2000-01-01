Kona Grill Inc (NASDAQ:KONA)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KONA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KONA

  • Market Cap$1.900m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:KONA
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINUS50047H2013

Company Profile

Kona Grill Inc owns and operates upscale casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer prepared food items and alcoholic beverages.

Latest KONA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .