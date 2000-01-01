Koninklijke Bam Groep NV (EURONEXT:BAMNB)
Koninklijke Bam Groep NV is a European construction firm with experience in mechanical, electrical, and engineering projects. It carries out residential and non-residential construction contracts and develops properties, roads, rail, healthcare, and other accommodations for various markets. The company has three operating segments: Construction and Property (which contributes the largest proportion of revenue), Civil engineering, and PPP (public private partnerships). The vast majority of its revenue is derived from Europe, with the Netherlands and the United Kingdom contributing more than half of sales.Koninklijke Bam Groep NV is a European construction group. It carries out residential and non-residential construction contracts, and develops properties, roads, rail, healthcare, and other accommodations for various markets.