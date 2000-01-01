Company Profile

Koninklijke Brill NV is a Netherlands based publishing house. The company publishes book series, atlases, handbooks, encyclopedias, journals, collections and online publications focused on humanities, social science, and international law. The company has a global market presence with the majority of the revenue generated from North America followed by Western Europe. It offers books of the following nature: History, American studies, Slavic studies, social sciences, international law, human rights, humanitarian law, Middle East, Islamic and African studies, Philosophy, art, religion and Bible studies, theology, Jewish studies, Ancient Near East, Egyptology, classical antiquity, Geek and Latin literature.