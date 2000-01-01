Company Profile

Royal DSM is a Dutch company focused on life sciences and materials science. Key business segments include nutrition and materials. Major products are vitamins in nutrition and engineering plastics and resins in performance materials. About 55% of sales are generated in Western Europe. North America and China are also important markets for the company.