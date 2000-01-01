Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN NV is the incumbent telecom operator in the Netherlands, where it has the largest wireless telephone and fixed broadband bases in the country. It also has an extensive pay-television customer base. The firm is increasingly pushing bundles of services, and more than two-thirds of the households that subscribe to its services take more than one service. KPN is increasingly building fiber deeper into its network to better compete in broadband against cable. It owns 8.6% of Telefonica Deutschland, which provides it with cash from its dividend and an asset that can be sold if needed. KPN aims to enrich its customers' lives with a range of communication services, create shareholder value, and contribute to its stakeholders' well-being.Koninklijke KPN NV is a telecom operator in the Netherlands. The company mainly offers fixed-telephone line, retail and wholesale wireless communication lines, broadband, and television network services across the country.