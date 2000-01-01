Koninklijke Philips NV ADR (NYSE:PHG)

North American company
Company Info - PHG

  • Market Cap$52.837bn
  • SymbolNYSE:PHG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5004723038

Company Profile

Philips is a diversified global healthcare company operating in three segments: diagnosis and treatment, connected care, and personal health. About 44% of the company's revenue comes from the diagnosis and treatment segment, which features imaging systems, ultrasound equipment, image-guided therapy solutions and healthcare informatics. The connected care segment (24% of revenue) encompasses monitoring and analytics systems for hospitals and sleep and respiratory care devices, whereas the personal health business (remainder of revenue) includes electric toothbrushes, men's grooming and personal-care products and domestic appliances. In 2019, Philips generated EUR 19.5 billion of sales and had 80,000 employees in over 100 countries.Royal Philips NV is a health technology company. The company provides various services in the area of personal health, diagnosis and treatment, connected care and health informatics businesses, and health tech.

