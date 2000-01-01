Koninklijke VolkerWessels NV (EURONEXT:KVW)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KVW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KVW

  • Market Cap€1.760bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:KVW
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0012294466

Company Profile

Koninklijke VolkerWessels NV is engaged in civil engineering, road construction, railway construction, and traffic and parking management. Its business segments are Construction and Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Energy and Telecoms.

Latest KVW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .