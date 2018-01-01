Koonenberry gold Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:KNB) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Koonenberry gold Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:KNB)

Koonenberry gold Ltd Ordinary Shares

Company Profile

Koonenberry gold Ltd is an Australian mineral and exploration development company. Its primary purpose is to create value for shareholders through potential gold discoveries within Australia. It owned the Koonenberry Gold Project located in north-western New South Wales.

