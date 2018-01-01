Koonenberry gold Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:KNB) Share Price

KNB
Koonenberry gold Ltd Ordinary Shares
APAC company
Right Arrow 1
Basic Material
Right Arrow 2
Gold
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XASX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT+10, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Koonenberry gold Ltd is an Australian mineral and exploration development company. Its primary purpose is to create value for shareholders through potential gold discoveries within Australia. It owned the Koonenberry Gold Project located in north-western New South Wales.
Symbol
ASX:KNB
ISIN
AU0000165896
Currency
-
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest KNB News