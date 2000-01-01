Kooth Ordinary Shares (LSE:KOO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KOO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KOO
- Market Cap£79.330m
- SymbolLSE:KOO
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINGB00BMCZLK30
Company Profile
Kooth PLC is a digital mental health provider to the NHS for children and young people (CYP) aged 10-25 years old by providing a broad range of therapeutic tools and interventions. The company's online platform provides Self-help tools and content, Community for Peer-to-Peer Support and Professional Counselling. The company operates in the United Kingdom.