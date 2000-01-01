Kooth Ordinary Shares (LSE:KOO)

UK company
Company Info - KOO

  • Market Cap£79.330m
  • SymbolLSE:KOO
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BMCZLK30

Company Profile

Kooth PLC is a digital mental health provider to the NHS for children and young people (CYP) aged 10-25 years old by providing a broad range of therapeutic tools and interventions. The company's online platform provides Self-help tools and content, Community for Peer-to-Peer Support and Professional Counselling. The company operates in the United Kingdom.

