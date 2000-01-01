Koovs (LSE:KOOV)

UK company
Company Info - KOOV

  • Market Cap£12.860m
  • SymbolLSE:KOOV
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BHB22S55

Company Profile

Koovs PLC is an online fashion retailer. The company and its subsidiaries are engaged in supplying fashion garments and accessories for sale by a third party through a website in the Republic of India.

