Koovs (LSE:KOOV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KOOV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KOOV
- Market Cap£12.860m
- SymbolLSE:KOOV
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BHB22S55
Company Profile
Koovs PLC is an online fashion retailer. The company and its subsidiaries are engaged in supplying fashion garments and accessories for sale by a third party through a website in the Republic of India.