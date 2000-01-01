Company Profile

Koppers Holdings is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in three segments based on product type. The railroad and utility products and services segment sells treated wood products, rail joint bars, crossties, and switch ties used to build railroads. The carbon materials and chemicals segment sells carbon products used in the production of steel and iron. The performance chemicals segment sells wood treatment chemicals used for treat decks, fences, utility poles, construction lumber, and vineyard stakes. The majority of revenue comes from the United States. The company has discontinued carbon materials and chemicals segment.Koppers Holdings Inc functions within the specialty chemicals industry. Its products and services are used in railroad, specialty chemical, utility, rubber & construction industries.