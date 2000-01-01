Company Profile

Korab Resources Ltd is a mining and exploration company. It is engaged in the mineral exploration and the evaluation of mineral properties. It operates development projects in Australia and exploration project in Northern Territory. The company projects include the Bobrikovo project located in Ukraine, the Winchester magnesium and the Geolsec Phosphate projects, the Batchelor and the Green Alligator projects located Northern Territory, and the Mt. Elephant project situated in Western Australia.