Kore Potash (LSE:KP2)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KP2
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KP2
- Market Cap£18.060m
- SymbolLSE:KP2
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYP2QJ94
Company Profile
Kore Potash PLC is a mineral exploration company. The primary asset of the company is Sintoukola Potash SA in the Republic of Congo. Its projects include Dougou Extension Prospect, Kola Project and Dougou Project.