Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp is an electric utility company in which the government of South Korea holds a controlling stake. Under the supervision of the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, the company transmits and distributes substantially all of South Korea's electricity. Korea Electric Power also produces a substantial majority of the country's power through its portfolio of nuclear, thermal, hydro, internal combustion, solar, wind, fuel cell, and biogas power plants located throughout the country. The majority of the energy produced by the company comes from its nuclear and coal-fired assets. Korea Electric Power generates revenue primarily through the sale of energy from its nuclear, coal, and combined-cycle sites to industrial and commercial customers in Korea.