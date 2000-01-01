Company Profile

Korian SA operates nursing homes, post-acute and rehabilitation clinics, assisted living facilities, and home care services. Its operating segments are France, Germany, Italy, and Belgium. The majority of its revenue is generated in France. Its nursing homes offer long-term care and medical support for elderly people.