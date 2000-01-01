Korian SA (EURONEXT:KORI)
- Market Cap€3.373bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:KORI
- IndustryHealthcare
- ISINFR0010386334
Company Profile
Korian SA is engaged in providing health care facilities including long-term care nursing homes, post-acute and rehabilitation care clinics, assisted living facilities and home care services in France, Italy and Germany.