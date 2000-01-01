Korian SA (EURONEXT:KORI)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KORI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KORI

  • Market Cap€3.373bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:KORI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010386334

Company Profile

Korian SA is engaged in providing health care facilities including long-term care nursing homes, post-acute and rehabilitation care clinics, assisted living facilities and home care services in France, Italy and Germany.

Latest KORI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .