Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KFY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KFY

  • Market Cap$1.309bn
  • SymbolNYSE:KFY
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5006432000

Company Profile

Korn Ferry is a United States-based firm engaged in organizational consulting and management recruitment that helps clients fill mid- to high-level management positions. The largest of its three revenue segments is its advisory segment, which provides consulting services related to organizational structure. The executive search segment provides executive-level talent sourcing. The recruitment process outsourcing and professional search segment provides broad-level talent sourcing. The company has operations in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.Korn/Ferry International is a management recruitment firm. It provides talent management solutions that help clients to attract, develop, retain and sustain their talent.

Latest KFY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .