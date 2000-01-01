Company Profile

Korn Ferry is a United States-based firm engaged in organizational consulting and management recruitment that helps clients fill mid- to high-level management positions. The largest of its three revenue segments is its advisory segment, which provides consulting services related to organizational structure. The executive search segment provides executive-level talent sourcing. The recruitment process outsourcing and professional search segment provides broad-level talent sourcing. The company has operations in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.