Kosmos Energy Ltd (LSE:KOS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KOS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KOS
- Market Cap£1.725bn
- SymbolLSE:KOS
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS5006881065
Company Profile
Kosmos Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company which focuses on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margin. It emphases on field developments designed to accelerate production.