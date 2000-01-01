Kosmos Energy Ltd (LSE:KOS)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KOS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KOS

  • Market Cap£1.725bn
  • SymbolLSE:KOS
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5006881065

Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company which focuses on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margin. It emphases on field developments designed to accelerate production.

Latest KOS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

KOS Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .