Koss Corp (NASDAQ:KOSS)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KOSS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KOSS

  • Market Cap$6.370m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:KOSS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorConsumer Electronics
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5006921085

Company Profile

Koss Corp is a U.S based company engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessory products. It operates in the audio/video industry segment of the home entertainment industry. The company markets a line of headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise-canceling headphones. Majority of the firm's revenue is derived from sales of stereo headphones.Koss Corporation is a U.S based company engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and related accessory products.

Latest KOSS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .