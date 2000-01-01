Koss Corp (NASDAQ:KOSS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KOSS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KOSS
- Market Cap$6.370m
- SymbolNASDAQ:KOSS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorConsumer Electronics
- Currency
- ISINUS5006921085
Company Profile
Koss Corp is a U.S based company engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessory products. It operates in the audio/video industry segment of the home entertainment industry. The company markets a line of headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise-canceling headphones. Majority of the firm's revenue is derived from sales of stereo headphones.Koss Corporation is a U.S based company engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and related accessory products.