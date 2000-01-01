Company Profile

Koyo International Ltd is a Singapore based investment holding company. It is engaged in the principal business activities of providing integrated mechanical and electrical engineering services. The operating segments of the group are Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Facilities Management. It generates a majority of revenue from the Mechanical Engineering segment which includes design and installation of air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation, plumbing and sanitary installation, fire prevention and protection system as well as integrated systems. Geographically, all the group's operations are located in Singapore.