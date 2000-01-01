KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KPT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KPT

  • Market CapCAD94.430m
  • SymbolTSE:KPT
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINCA48265Y1043

Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc produces, distributes, markets and sells disposable tissue products, such as bathroom tissue, facial tissue and paper towels for both the consumer and away-from-home markets.

Latest KPT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .