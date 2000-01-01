KPa-BM Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2663)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2663

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2663

  • Market CapHKD156.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:2663
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISIN-

Company Profile

KPa-BM Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing structural engineering works for the public and private sectors in Hong Kong. The Company is also engaged in trading of building material products mainly in Hong Kong.

Latest 2663 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .