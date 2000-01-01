Kps AG (XETRA:KSC)

European company
Company Info - KSC

  • Market Cap€197.910m
  • SymbolXETRA:KSC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A1A6V48

Company Profile

Kps AG is a German-based company holding and consulting information technology company providing business transformation and process optimization services. Its operating segments include Management consulting / Transformation consulting, System Integration and Products /Licenses. The majority of its revenue comes from the Management consulting segment, which includes providing support for customers and developing concepts and solutions taking into account process, logistic, financial and systems integration. The company carries its operations in Germany, Switzerland, and Europe.Kps AG is a German based company holding and consulting information technology (IT) company providing business transformation and process optimization services. It is one of the leading consulting companies in Germany.

