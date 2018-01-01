KR1 (AQUIS:KR1) Share Price

KR1
KR1
UK company
Right Arrow 1
Financial Services
Right Arrow 2
Asset Management
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
NEXX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
KR1 PLC operates as an investment company. The company focuses on investment in blockchain ecosystem projects and digital based assets.KR1 PLC, formerly known as Kryptonite 1 PLC, is an investment trading company in the blockchain technology sector.
Symbol
AQUIS:KR1
ISIN
IM00BYYPQX37
Currency
GBX
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest KR1 News