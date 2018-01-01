Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

KR1 (AQUIS:KR1) Share Price

KR1

KR1

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Financial Services

Right Arrow 2

Asset Management

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

NEXX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

KR1 PLC operates as an investment company. The company focuses on investment in blockchain ecosystem projects and digital based assets.KR1 PLC, formerly known as Kryptonite 1 PLC, is an investment trading company in the blockchain technology sector.

AQUIS:KR1

IM00BYYPQX37

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest KR1 News