Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KTA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KTA
- Market CapAUD7.000m
- SymbolASX:KTA
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000KTA2
Company Profile
Krakatoa Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource based projects. The company currently holds a 100% interest in the Dalgaranga and Mac Well projects.