Kraken Robotics Inc (TSX:PNG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PNG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PNG
- Market CapCAD87.610m
- SymbolTSX:PNG
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- Currency
- ISINCA50077N1024
Company Profile
Kraken Robotics Inc is a marine technology company. It is primarily engaged in the design, development and marketing of advanced sensors for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles used in military and commercial applications.