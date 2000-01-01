Kraken Robotics Inc (TSX:PNG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PNG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PNG

  • Market CapCAD87.610m
  • SymbolTSX:PNG
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINCA50077N1024

Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc is a marine technology company. It is primarily engaged in the design, development and marketing of advanced sensors for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles used in military and commercial applications.

Latest PNG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .