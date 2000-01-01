Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KRA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KRA

  • Market Cap$780.230m
  • SymbolNYSE:KRA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINUS50077C1062

Company Profile

Kraton Corp is a specialty chemicals company which is engaged in manufacturing styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers. It also manufactures value-added specialty products. The majority of revenue comes from the United States and Europe.

Latest KRA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .