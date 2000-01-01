Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KRA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KRA
- Market Cap$780.230m
- SymbolNYSE:KRA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINUS50077C1062
Company Profile
Kraton Corp is a specialty chemicals company which is engaged in manufacturing styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers. It also manufactures value-added specialty products. The majority of revenue comes from the United States and Europe.