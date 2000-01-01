Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms, and systems. Its segment is Kratos Government Solutions which includes microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services and Unmanned Systems segment. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Kratos Government Solutions segment.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc provides advanced engineering, security and services solutions to the US Defense sector. It focuses on unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security and warfare, and missile defense and combat systems.