Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT)

North American company
Company Info - DNUT

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:DNUT
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorGrocery Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINUS50101L1061

Company Profile

Krispy Kreme Inc is a sweet treat brand. It is an omnichannel business operating through a network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a growing e-Commerce and delivery business. It earns maximum revenues from the company shops, branded sweet treat line, and DFD; followed by mix and equipment revenue from franchisees; and franchise royalties, and others.

