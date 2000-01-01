KROMI Logistik AG (XETRA:K1R)

European company
Market Info - K1R

Company Info - K1R

  • Market Cap€31.140m
  • SymbolXETRA:K1R
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorIndustrial Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0KFUJ5

Company Profile

KROMI Logistik AG offers outsourcing concept for the supply of precision machining tools for the processing of metals and plastics for manufacturing companies.

Latest K1R news

